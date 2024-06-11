Chandu Champion & Bigg Boss Fame Aroh Welankar Hits Back At Marathi Industry, Says Payments And Contracts Are On Time In Bollywood (Exclusive)

Aroh Welankar |

Aroh Welankar, a well-known and an award winning Marathi actor, who have been a part of Marathi Bigg Boss is now gearing up for his Hindi debut with Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. While Kartik Aaryan is headlining the film, Aroh plays his son in the film. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor talks about his dream Bollywood debut, his experience of working with Kartik and more.

Sharing about his journey, he shares, “I am very happy to be a part of a film like Chandu Champion. It took me around 8-9 years to be here. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. It feels good to start alongside Kartik, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. I haven’t seen the film yet but I know for a fact that it will open doors for me.”

While Kartik is shouldering the film and to star besides him as his son on-screen isn’t bothering Aroh. “I come from theatre background so I don’t approach my roles with commercial aspects of it. I don’t see the screen time while choosing roles for me. I have been approached earlier for several small time roles but not of this scale. I don’t overthink rather I am an instinctive actor,” he tells.

“A casting director auditioned me for 83 but he said you have to do Chandu Champion. I trusted him and in the process. I keep myself away from negativity and anxiety. I aspire to do lead roles though,” he adds.

When asked about professionalism in Hindi industry if compared with Marathi, he reveals, “Marathi is a small industry hence manpower is less. It is a very homely industry. In Hindi, people are cutthroat professionals. Payments and contracts are on time. But, I missed doing fun on the Hindi film sets.”

Aroh plays Kartik’s son and he feels happy about this. “I don’t feel weird or funny to play Kartik’s son since his prosthetics are done so well that he looks his age. It felt so life like. We as actors, we are trained to act.”

On a concluding note, Aroh wishes to not enter Hindi Bigg Boss house if given a chance. “I became popular and made money so I don’t think I would never go to Bigg Boss house. I don’t think that me or my family can take the pressure anymore. It is a tough show,” he signs off.