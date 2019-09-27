Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted

Weekend comes with a special treat for Akshay Kumar's fan as makers dropped the most awaited trailer of 'Housefull 4'. It was all about star studded event that was marked by the presence of includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde.

Also paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Urvashi Rautela at various spots in the city.