Entertainment

Updated on

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted

By FPJ Web Desk

The weekend comes with a special treat for Akshay Kumar's fan as makers dropped the most awaited trailer of 'Housefull 4'.

Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted

Weekend comes with a special treat for Akshay Kumar's fan as makers dropped the most awaited trailer of 'Housefull 4'. It was all about star studded event that was marked by the presence of includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde.

Also paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Urvashi Rautela at various spots in the city.

'Housefull 4' star cast at trailer launch today
'Housefull 4' star cast at trailer launch today
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted
Celebrity Spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and other stars spotted
Karisma Kapoor at airport today morning
Karisma Kapoor at airport today morning
Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport
Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport
Ajay Devgn at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.
Ajay Devgn at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Amrita Arora at Diva Yoga
Amrita Arora at Diva Yoga
Rhea Chakrabory at salon
Rhea Chakrabory at salon
Sushant Singh Rajput at Sunny Super Sound
Sushant Singh Rajput at Sunny Super Sound
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in