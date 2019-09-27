Housefull 4 Trailer: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer will tickle your funny bones

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Finally the trailer of the much-awaited 'Housefull 4' is out and going by it, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its reincarnation comedy.

The multi-starrer film starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde promises to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride much like its earlier avatars.

The trailer opens with a fictitious place called Sitamgarh. Set in 1419, the grandeur of the sets will surely leave you impressed.

The trailer showcases two timelines of 1419 and 2019 running parallel to each other. Akshay and Bobby are warriors in 1419, while Riteish is a dance teacher by the name Bhangdu Maharaj. On the other hand, the three leading ladies Pooja, Kriti, and Kriti Kharbanda are pretty princesses whose father Ranjeet organises a 'Swayamvar' for his daughters in order to find the right groom for them.

The trailer is packed with the usual 'Housefull' kind of jokes. For example, in one of the scenes Riteish who is a dancer tells Pooja, "Phulo phalo, phulo phalo, arre kone mein toh chalo!" which will bring back the memories of the earlier installments of the franchise.

Rana Dagubati will be seen playing the antagonist for the first time in the installment. His rustic, rugged look adds the right bit of intrigue in an otherwise fun trailer.