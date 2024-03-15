CBI To Disclose SSR Case Details Soon: Sushant's Sister Reveals On Her X Account

In a major development, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of the actor, will soon be disclosing case -related details.

The information was shared by Shweta Singh Kirti on her X account. "Just wrapped up a discussion with the CBI. They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon. With thorough investigation in progress, every angle is being scrutinized to ensure airtight results. #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase," Kirti posted on her X handle.

Shweta had requested PM's intervention after delay in probe

A day before, Shweta Singh Kirti, on her X account had shared a video statement urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the ongoing CBI probe into her brother's death. "It is the 45th month of my brother passing away and we still don't know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention in this matter because as a family and as a country we are grappling with so many unanswered questions. And your attention will really help us to get to know where the CBI has reached in their investigation. It will bring peace to hearts which have been looking for answers, who want to know what happened that day," Kirti stated in a video statement.

Rajput (34), used to stay in his sixth floor duplex flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments near the Joggers’ Park in Bandra. Rajput was living with two cooks and a house help. A friend, who is also from the film industry, was staying with him temporarily, the police had then informed. According to the police, the incident had come to light at around 12.30 pm on June 14, 2020, when Rajput's house help noticed that he had been in his bedroom for a long time.

The case so far

Initial enquiries with those present at the place revealed that Rajput had excused himself after breakfast and had gone to his bedroom. Around 12.30 pm, his domestic help found that he had locked himself inside. The door was broken down and Rajput was found dead. The Bandra police had conducted a panchnama of the spot and had registered an accidental death (ADR) case into the matter.

The police, which had kept its investigations open, had probed both personal and professional angles into Rajput's death. The police had made enquiries with several Bollywood personalities and film producers to ascertain the possible reason which could have driven the actor to take such an extreme step.

Meanwhile, Rajput's father, KK Singh, had lodged a complaint with the Patna police on July 25, 2020. The case was later transferred to the CBI for further investigations. The CBI is yet to conclude their investigations into the case.