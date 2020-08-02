Casting Honey Trehan makes directorial debut with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

You have turned director with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’. What prompted it?

I have been a successful writer and casting director and associate on many films and so the next transition was to turn to film direction. So I have turned director with ‘Raat Akeli Hai’.

Please tells us about the film?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a stylish and blatant cop named Jatin Yadav in this murder mystery. The movie also stars Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Illa Arun, Aditya Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Nawazuddin is assigned thetask of investigating the murder of a wealthy politician. The family members of the politician continue to call it an accident, but Nawazuddin is convinced that there's more to the case. During the investigation, he sort of falls for Radhika, who is one of the suspects. The film has been shot on the exotic locales of Kanpur.

How did you cast for the film?

I have been a successful casting director for many years and have friendly relations with stars like Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte and Tigmanshu Dhulia and they readily agreed to do my film. Wecompleted the film in no time.

How was the experience of directing your first film?

It was great and got to know more about film-making and my actors co-operated whole-heartedly, for which I am thankful to them.

Were you okay with a Netflix release?

Yes. The theatres are in lockdown and will remain so for quite a while and hence I was ready to sell my film to Netflix at a good price.

What next?

I will announce my next soon.