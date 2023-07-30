Cardi B Throws Mic At Audience Member Who Tossed Drink At Her During LIVE Concert; Video Goes Viral

After Bebe Rexha, Pink, Drake, Harry Styles and Kelsea Ballerini among many others got hit onstage by thrown objects, rapper Cardi B suffered the same during one of her LIVE concerts on Saturday. Several videos of the incident have gone viral in which an audience members is seen throwing a drink at her.

The now-viral video shows the musician furious when the person in the crowd flings liquid from a cup at her while she is performing on stage. However, she was in no mood to ignore the person and the act and in retaliation, Cardi B hurled her microphone back at the person while appearing to yell at them.

Reportedly, the person was apprehended by security and dragged out of the concert. Cardi B was performing to her hit song Bodak Yellow in a flowy orange dress.

Take a look at the video here:

Cardi B is the latest musician to fall victim to this unruly trend of having to dodge items thrown at them while performing LIVE.

Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha were recently whacked in the face while on stage. After sharing pictures of her bruised eye on Instagram, Bebe Rexha went to drastic measures to make sure she wasn't hit again and was seen wearing protective glasses at one of her later shows.

Ava Max was also slapped by a concert-goer during one of her concerts, while Drake was left shocked when a fan threw a phone at him during a show in Chicago.

Adele has even issued a stark warning to fans to stop throwing things at performers. One expert told The Mirror that "extreme fandom" is to blame for these physical attacks.

