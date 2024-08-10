 Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Cardi B admitted that the accident caused a period of paralysis, with the potential to threaten her unborn child's safety

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Rapper and singer Cardi B recently disclosed a distressing incident that nearly led to a miscarriage of her third child. The 31-year-old artist shared this experience with her followers on X Spaces earlier this week, shedding light on the gravity of the situation.

Cardi B, who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, recounted a "freak accident" that significantly impacted her pregnancy, according to Page Six. "I had a f-king freak accident," she stated.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'
Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'
Central Railway: 2 Youths Arrested For Entering Motorman’s Cabin At Kasara Station
Central Railway: 2 Youths Arrested For Entering Motorman’s Cabin At Kasara Station
Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details
Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details
Indian Railways: 8 New Projects Costing ₹24k Crore Approved; Includes Maha, Bihar, Telangana
Indian Railways: 8 New Projects Costing ₹24k Crore Approved; Includes Maha, Bihar, Telangana

"That's how I have to explain it because I don't know how something -- well, it wasn't little, I actually heard it." She elaborated that the incident was unusual and severe, leaving her temporarily immobilised.

Read Also
'B**ch, I'll F**k You Up': Pregnant Cardi B Reacts After Getting Into Heated Argument With Local...
article-image

The rapper admitted that the accident caused a period of paralysis, with the potential to threaten her unborn child's safety. "And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come, but it didn't," Cardi B noted with evident relief.

Cardi B revealed her struggle with the aftermath of the accident. "Yesterday I was feeling good cause I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying. I swear to God. If I don't feel good in four hours, I'm going to the hospital, and I don't give a f-k," she explained, according to Page Six.

The Grammy-winning artist also discussed her experience with morphine, joking about her desire for more of the painkiller. "Morphine me down. I don't give a damn!" she said with a laugh, before acknowledging the potential for addiction. "This is probably why bi--hes be getting addicted to drugs and s-t," she added.

Cardi B did not provide additional details regarding her diagnosis or recovery process, and her representatives have not yet responded to requests for further comment, according to Page Six.

This revelation comes on the heels of Cardi B announcing her pregnancy amidst reports of her seeking to end her seven-year marriage to Offset.

Despite their marital troubles, Cardi B confirmed that Offset, 32, is the father of her unborn child, though she has stated that she does not seek child support from him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67

Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67

Model Apologises To Kiara Advani After Sidharth Malhotra Holds Her Close During Hot & Bold Ramp Walk...

Model Apologises To Kiara Advani After Sidharth Malhotra Holds Her Close During Hot & Bold Ramp Walk...

Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics

Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad

Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad