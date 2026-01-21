Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Not Gone...', Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Emotional Note

Shweta Singh Kirti / Sushant Singh Rajput | Instagram

Today, January 21, 2026, marks late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 40th birth anniversary. His family, friends, and fans are missing him a lot on this special day. The actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her brother.

She wrote, "People often ask me, do you miss him? And I smile, because how do I miss someone who has become my heartbeat…❤️ Now I listen to him every moment he beats in my heart, I live him every moment, I breathe him into every prayer, every silence, every smile, And somewhere along the way, I know I am becoming him, a little more every day. To the heart that was pure gold, To the soul that was endlessly curious, gentle, fearless, and luminous, I salute you, Bhai. You did not just live a life, you left behind a frequency, a way of being, a light that continues to guide millions. You were not just an actor, you were a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, a lover of the universe and its mysteries. From the stars you admired to the questions you dared to ask, you taught us to reach beyond limits, to wonder deeply, to love boldly, to live Godward."

Shweta further wrote, "Your essence is eternal. You are not a memory, you are an energy. You are not gone, you are everywhere. My Sona sa Bhai, love you forever, infinity to the power infinity. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be kinder, wiser, more generous, more God like. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward, and live in a way that makes you proud. Happy Birthday, our guiding star. May you always shine and show us the path. Happy Birthday, Bhai. You live in my heart, in every breath, in every beat (sic)."

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

In June 2020, amid the pandemic, we got the shocking news that Sushant had passed away. He committed suicide by hanging himself. However, the actor's family accused of foul play, and an CBI investigation took place. However, in March 2025, the CBI filed a closure report concluding no foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput TV Shows & Movies

Sushant started his career as an actor with the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, in which he played a supporting role. He rose to fame with his performance in the show Pavitra Rishta.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, and later starred in memorable films like PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore.

The actor's last film, Dil Bechara, was released on OTT after his demise.

We are sure his fans are missing him a lot!