'B**ch, I'll F**k You Up': Pregnant Cardi B Reacts After Getting Into Heated Argument With Local Woman In New York (VIDEO)

Rapper Cardi B, who announced her third pregnancy a day after filing for divorce from husband Offset, got into a heated argument with a woman in New York recently. A video, recorded by a bystander, has been doing the rounds on social media in which the rapper is seen shouting from inside her car.

According to reports, the incident took place on July 28 at 605 West 42nd Street in New York City. It lasted for 15 minutes.

Here's what happened:

An argument started after a local resident asked people to leave the area. The woman allegedly kicked a Cybertruck which was parked outside the building’s lobby.

Within seconds, Cardi B also got involved in the argument. In the now-viral video, she is seen in a black SUV, wearing a pink tracksuit.

Leaning out of the window, she screamed, "I’m recording you b**ch, I'll f**k you up for real.

Since they wanna start narratives, here’s the full video of Cardi B in NYC



originally one woman was arguing about driveway, harassing other people and yelling, Cardi B stepped in bc she didn’t like the harasser’s behavior towards others. pic.twitter.com/fqsBMAHp4t — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) August 5, 2024

A report in New York Post quoted an onlooker who said, "There were a group of people who came outside my building to take pictures. One of the tenants was upset that they were taking pictures and said she can’t be there. She then kicked the Cybertruck and Cardi B starts shouting. I walked over and I couldn’t believe it was Cardi B."

On August 5, Cardi B took to her official X account to share the same video and said that she was defended them. Reacting to a post which read, "Cardi B having an argument with random people in NYC just few days after announcing she is pregnant and also divorcing with Offset," Cardi B wrote, "Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok."

She also added laughing emoticons in the post. Take a look at the video here:

Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok 😂😂 https://t.co/utpPmCpM9W pic.twitter.com/2GS2NEA7hZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

Btches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care. I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?! https://t.co/bwG5utHDKw — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 5, 2024

Cardi B's pregnancy announcement

The Grammy-winning rapper recently announced that she is pregnant and expecting her third child.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi stated in her post, and shared a couple of photographs of herself in a red outfit, showing her baby bump.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!," she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy one day after filing for divorce from husband Offset, 32, after six years of marriage, according to a spokesperson for the rapper. During an Instagram LIVE in December 2023, Cardi first confirmed that she is single but shared that she didn't know how to break the news.

Cardi B and Offset have had an on-and-off relationship since their marriage in September 2017, frequently as a result of his alleged infidelity. They announced their separation in 2018, and after reuniting, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, which they later called off.