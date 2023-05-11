Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut on red carpet of prestigious film festival

Manushi Chhillar | Instagram

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. This year, the 76th edition of the gala event will take place from May 16 to May 27 in France.

Manushi will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the film festival.

In the past, several Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore and Deepika Padukone have been a part of Cannes jury.

Other actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet.

Manushi's work front

Manushi has not only caught everyone’s attention for her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, but she has also become the talk of the town for her impeccable fashion sense.

Manushi has brought her A-game to the fore when it comes to fashion, one appearance after another. She is constantly being roped in by international fashion brands. She was also invited for Christian Dior’s first ever India event showcasing the Cruise 2023 collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi has wrapped up the shoot of her film Tehran opposite John Abraham. She also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej in the pipeline.

