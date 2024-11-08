'Can Be Irritating': Hansal Mehta Apologises To X User Who Called The Buckingham Murders' Hindi Dubbing On OTT 'Bad'

Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally premiered on Netflix. However, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticised the makers for the Hindi dubbing of the film. In response, Hansal Mehta has apologised to the X user and assured that the original language version will be released soon.

The user on X wrote, "I started watching #TheBukinghamMurders but the hindi dubbing is so bad. I couldn’t go beyond a few mins. Dear @mehtahansal was the movie shot in English? Why isn’t @NetflixIndia showing us the original version? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial."

Hansal replied, "Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thank you for your patience. And yes it can be quite irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies."

The mystery film was originally released in two versions – the Hindi and English dubbed versions.

In the film, Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British Indian detective in The Buckingham Murders, who is assigned to solve the murder of a 10-year-old child.

The Buckingham Murders also marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer, alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023.

The Buckingham Murders also starred Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Prabhleen Sandhu and Sanjeev Mehra, among others.

Earlier, Mehta faced accusations of copying Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown for The Buckingham Murders. However, the filmmaker denied the claims, stating, "Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions."

