 Cameron Diaz, 51, Welcomes Son Cardinal With Benji Madden: 'Won't Be Posting Pictures- But He's Really Cute'
The couple, who married in January 2015, announced the birth of their son.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have become proud parents to their second child. The couple, who married in January 2015, announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in an Instagram post as they expanded their family, reports 'People' magazine.

They put up a joint post on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our family to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon."

As per 'People', the announcement included a drawing that read, "A little bird whispered to me." Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter, Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019. The surprise reveal was met with support from family members.

Back when Raddix was 2 years old, Diaz shared on an episode of the GOOP's podcast that becoming a mother changed her "whole concept of ageing".

The actress said, "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go -- I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child. I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her -- be there with her in her 40s".

