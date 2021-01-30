Call of the wild: Ayushmann Khurrana takes a breathtaking safari at the Kaziranga National Park

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha’s untitled spy thriller, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The actor says he is a ‘wildlife enthusiast’ and had ‘an amazing time spotting rhinos, deers and elephants’ at the national park.

The poster boy of content cinema in India loves to explore India and says he is always awestruck to discover its beauty. Ayushmann says, “I have always been awed by our country’s rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will always be etched in my heart forever.”

He adds, “I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will surely last for a lifetime.”