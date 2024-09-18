Call Me Bae Fame Gurfateh Pirzada Opens Up On Being An Outsider: 'Being Bitter Doesn’t Help'

Gurfateh Pirzada |

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada is making his mark in the industry with the release of his comedy-drama web series Call Me Bae opposite Ananya Panday. He recently opened up about the debate of nepotism and being an outsider and how he carved a niche for himself in the glamour world.

Emphasising on the initial struggles of breaking into the field, he told Times Now, "I feel like this is a conversation that’s gone on for so long, and shying away from it only makes it that much bigger. Does nepotism exist? Yes. Do I feel disadvantaged? I don’t think so. I came here on my own accord with complete knowledge of how things are, and I knew there was no one looking out for me or here to give me easy access. So very early on I realised I have to be the best at what I do because if I make it, I will make it despite the odds not being in my favour."

He believes that perseverance and staying true to oneself are crucial in overcoming barriers. "Every day I try and do better. Also, it’s life, there’s always someone who has it better, and the others get the short end of the stick. But being bitter about it doesn’t really help," he added.

Gurfateh started his acting career with Friends in Law in 2018. He was also in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, Guilty, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Call Me Bae is written by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair and Samina Motlekar and it is directed by Collin D Cunha. It is produced by Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment.

The show also stars Varun Dhawan, Varun Sood, Vir Das, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lisa Mishra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Mini Mathur, Shivin Narang, Tara Sharma, Hardika Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Neelam Kothari, and Juhi Babbar.