CAA Protests: Farhan Akhtar apologises for wrong map in 'inaccurate' Twitter post

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets of Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as he believes that the time to express outrage on social media alone is over.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be partaking in a protest to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan.

"See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," Farhan said.