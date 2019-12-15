Farhan Akhtar lashes out at Twitter user, asks David Dhawan to make a film called 'Bigot No. 1'

With the ongoing CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) protests across India, especially in the North-Eastern region of India, a lot of public property has been destroyed. Requesting actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, one of the Twitter users asked him to reach out to his people who were mostly Muslims, to stop destroying country's property which angered him.

The Twitter user named Gitika tagged Farhan along with father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi in a tweet shwere she wrote "Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue."