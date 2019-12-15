Farhan Akhtar lashes out at Twitter user, asks David Dhawan to make a film called 'Bigot No. 1'

With the ongoing CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) protests across India, especially in the North-Eastern region of India, a lot of public property has been destroyed. Requesting actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, one of the Twitter users asked him to reach out to his people who were mostly Muslims, to stop destroying country's property which angered him.
The Twitter user named Gitika tagged Farhan along with father Javed Akhtar and step-mom Shabana Azmi in a tweet shwere she wrote "Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue."
Farhan couldn't tolerate the tweet and lashed out at the user calling her a 'bigot' saying "Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part."
However, his tweet didn't go down well with other users who mocked and called him out for not condemning such disastorous acts. Especially, when the actor has earlier stood against them.
One of the users said "It is brilliant how you have remained mute to all the destruction,violence by a certain "peaceful" community hurting the country and its resources but the minute it has been pointed out you are butthurt and call those affected bigot. "
Check out all the comments by Netizens who mocked Farhan after his 'bigot' tweet:
The violent protests against newly-enacted citizenship law continue to rock the North-East states and spread to West Bengal, Delhi and parts of south India, with police resorting to lathicharge and tear gas shells to contain protesters.
At least 25 students were injured in protests outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. Over 40 students were detained by the Delhi Police.
