Buzz By The Bay: 'Be It TV, Radio Or Podcast, I Always Do Same Thing,' Says Cyrus Broacha

To celebrate the 25th interview on Buzz By The Bay, Anushka Jagtiani caught up with Cyrus Broacha who is known for giving a comic twist to serious news business. The comedian, actor and podcaster spoke with his typical unfiltered style. Broacha talked about the culmination of his popular TV show, 'The Week That Wasn’t' which aired for almost 17 years, his experience on Bigg Boss OTT, among other things.

Your show 'The Week That Wasn’t' ended after a long stint of 17 years. How do you feel?

Yes, we got fired! I won’t take names of those two men (channel heads) who didn’t like us. It’s very funny because Kunal Vijaykar kept going for (management) meetings and I used to tell him they are not interested. This is the only management who didn’t like us. Before that, they (previous management) had been too nice. Obviously, they didn’t use to watch the show! These two guys watched the show and said OUT.

I am sure your fans are upset about the show ending. I know you have your podcast with IVM – Cyrus says. Does it have over 1,200 episodes?

Maybe, it’s 600 multiplied by two. But I have no idea what these mediums are. I just do the same thing whether it’s a TV, radio or a podcast. Lots of people say this is the future. When we were first on television, they would say the future is the internet and so on. I have just given up and become cynical. Now, I just say that tell me what to do and I will do it.

Earlier, this year you were in the news for Bigg Boss OTT. You left the show early?

I left the show after 23 days because my son wasn’t well. I was hoping they would vote me out and I think they realised that I wanted to get out so to teach me a lesson they didn’t vote against me.

You said it was like hell and hell is mostly vegetarian?

If you’re veg you’ll manage because there is always something you can eat. However, if you’re pure non-veg, you don’t stand a chance as the food quantity is less

