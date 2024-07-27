Buzz By The Bay: Actor Sunita Rajwar Talks About How 'Panchayat' & 'Gullak' Transformed Her Life

Sunita Rajwar has won hearts with her performances in two popular web series currently trending on OTT -- Panchayat and Gullak. Her journey in the industry has not always been a smooth one. But, her perseverance and acting skills have now got her the recognition she deserves. The woman behind the characters of Bittu ki Mummy (Gullak) and Kranti Devi (Panchayat) talks about her struggles in the industry, being typecast in maid characters, and mistreatment of junior and supporting actors on sets. Rajwar also gets candid about how Gullak and Panchayat have changed her life. Earlier this year, she at Cannes Film Festival to promote her film Santosh.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are currently acting in two hit web series – it’s a big achievement, how do you feel?

It feels good. I’ve had a very long journey and have gained that maturity that you get from experience. I am very grateful that this time has come in my life that coincidentally two hit shows have released back to back and I have very lovable characters to play. I am receiving so much love and respect and it’s very overwhelming. There was some audience that recognized me earlier for my other work but yes it is Gullak and Panchayat that have changed my life. I would never ever want to get out of this. I love thee two characters as much as the audience does.

Santosh is a different type of film compared to the web series you are doing. Tell us more about it.

I’ve been working in Bombay for 24 years and the subject of Santosh film stands out in my career. It is unlike any other; it is a serious subject. My audience has not seen me as that kind of character ever. It’s a big project. Often we do wonderful things but there is no future for the project and your effort goes to waste. But this is a film that I hope will release in India soon. Be it theatre or OTT, I think people will hate and love me in this. As an actor I feel satisfied.

Why has it brought you so much satisfaction?

You get typecast and people start getting this impression that you can only do comedy. Our industry is a different business. Nobody wants to take a risk. People don’t have the option of trying something different. People are judgmental. Whatever is tried and tested is continued. If the audience likes and accepts you in one role, you are given the same type of roles. My kismet has given me so much good that right now I am able to analyse what was going wrong earlier. Nobody could have imagined that a person who has been doing the kind of roles I was, small, typical character roles, would be able to get a role which will take her to Cannes.

Your characters in Gullak and Panchayat are similar but different. Kranti devi is quite a sharp woman, and Bittu Ki Mummy is a simple person – would you agree?

Bittu ki mummy is innocent and she doesn’t know what is appropriate to say in a given situation. She thinks she is intelligent but she is dumb. She probably thinks she is the smartest person in the Mohalla but she is not. With Kranti Devi’s character there is a lot more to perform. There are more shades. She is different when she is with her husband, she is different when she is with the minister and she is different when she is with the Sarpanch and his wife. She’s also a little bossy when she’s with the other two guys – Madhav and Vinod. So as an actor there’s a lot of homework you have to do.