'Buzurg Badhti Umar Mein Satiya...': Shivangi Verma SLAMS Govind Namdev For Claiming She Suggested Romantic Pairing For Film's Publicity

Veteran actor Govind Namdev, 70, revealed that his 31-year-old co-star Shivangi Verma suggested faking a romantic angle to promote their film Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale. In response, Shivangi slammed him on Instagram, writing, “Sahi kaha hai kisi ne, buzurg badhti umar mein satiya jaate hain…” implying that elderly people lose their senses with age.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Govind Namdev, 70, recently revealed that his 31-year-old co-star Shivangi Verma had suggested creating buzz for their upcoming film Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale by hinting at a 'romantic pairing.' Reacting strongly to his claims, Shivangi hit back and took to her social media handle to openly slam the veteran actor.

On Wednesday evening, Shivangi took to her Instagram story and wrote in Hindi, "Sahi kaha hai kisi ne, buzurg badhti umar mein satiya jaate hain...," which translates to "Someone rightly said, old people tend to lose their senses as they age..."

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@shivangi2324

In an interview with ETimes, Govind shared that he initially agreed to Shivangi's idea, but later, without informing him, the actress tagged the film in a certain way that sparked relationship rumours and led to a misunderstanding. As a result, Govind distanced himself from her, stating he did not want to be involved in any 'unnecessary drama.'

"People began speculating about us, and frankly, I didn't appreciate it. That’s why I stopped talking to her. I don’t want to get involved in unnecessary drama," he added.

The veteran actor shared that the relationship rumours with Shivangi went so far that people even began speculating about trouble in his marriage with his wife, Sudha Namdev.

"There were rumours that my household was affected and me and my wife were considering living separately. I didn’t react then, and I don’t react now. Everyone can see the truth. If someone refuses to, that’s not my problem. I’m not here to prove anything to anyone," he said.

The Wanted actor shared that people had begun feeling sorry for her — not just the audience, but even close friends and family.

Govind Namdev is yet to react to Shivangi Verma's jibe at him.

