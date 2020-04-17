BTS song 'Boy With Luv' smashes YouTube record; fastest K-pop music video to cross 750 million views

Watch it to believe it.
Korean boy band BTS smashes another YouTube record as they headline with their 2019 song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey, as the fastest K-pop music video to cross 750 million views on the video platform. It is the lead single for their sixth extended play Map of the Soul: Persona. It was released on April 12, 2019 by Big Hit Entertainment.
Upon its release, the MV was the most viewed online music video in 24 hours, garnering over 74.6 million views. On June 24, 2019, Billboard announced that the song had been certified Platinum by the RIAA.
BTS performed the song for the first time on April 13, 2019, as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live (making them the first K-Pop Group to perform on the show) and performed it with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
According to reports, it has dethroned their previous song DNA that was also in the race for the most views, but this one crosses because of lesser time. Meanwhile DNA is all set to cross 1 billion views on YouTube because it has already garnered over 958 million views.
The septet -RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently announced 'Bang Bang Con', an online concert for their fans who were looking forward to attend their upcoming tour.This comes after the members and their company Big Hit Entertainment decided to cancel their Seoul shows followed by postponing their rest of the Map Of The Soul Tour. The official social media accounts of BTS unveiled the dates of their online concert.
