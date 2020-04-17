BTS song 'Boy With Luv' smashes YouTube record; fastest K-pop music video to cross 750 million views

Watch it to believe it.

Korean boy band BTS smashes another YouTube record as they headline with their 2019 song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey, as the fastest K-pop music video to cross 750 million views on the video platform. It is the lead single for their sixth extended play Map of the Soul: Persona. It was released on April 12, 2019 by Big Hit Entertainment.

Upon its release, the MV was the most viewed online music video in 24 hours, garnering over 74.6 million views. On June 24, 2019, Billboard announced that the song had been certified Platinum by the RIAA.