BTS rapper Suga to collaborate with IU for May 2020 comeback, fans feel sorry for her ultimate fanboy Jungkook

K-pop band BTS recently unveiled that they are working on a new album that is currently in the planning stage. And now, latest reports confirm that rapper Suga will be producing Korean singer IU’s comeback song that will be released in May 2020.
IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced the date for the music video's release. A representative of the agency stated, “IU will be releasing a digital single on May 6, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music.”
The statement further added, “As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”
According to reports IU has already completed filming the music video, which has been described as a different style as compared to her previous music. She has also participated in the production process including the composition and penning down the lyrics and concept for the single.
Meanwhile fans have hilariously started teasing BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook who has been the biggest fanboy of IU.
Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, the septet -RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - and their team recently announced 'Bang Bang Con', an online concert for their fans who were looking forward to attend their upcoming tour.
This comes after the members and their company Big Hit Entertainment decided to cancel their Seoul shows followed by postponing their rest of the Map Of The Soul Tour.
