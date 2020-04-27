BTS rapper Suga to collaborate with IU for May 2020 comeback, fans feel sorry for her ultimate fanboy Jungkook

K-pop band BTS recently unveiled that they are working on a new album that is currently in the planning stage. And now, latest reports confirm that rapper Suga will be producing Korean singer IU’s comeback song that will be released in May 2020.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced the date for the music video's release. A representative of the agency stated, “IU will be releasing a digital single on May 6, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music.”

The statement further added, “As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”