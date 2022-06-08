BTS member J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza music festival

J-Hope of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be heading to Chicago to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad.

J-Hope, member of 21st century pop icons BTS, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their US festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.

Lollapalooza remains a powerhouse festival brand across the world by delivering highly anticipated and diverse multi-genre lineups, while continuing to produce extraordinary musical moments over its 30-year history.

Tickets are available now at www.lollapalooza.com.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.