e-Paper Get App

BTS member J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

J-Hope of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be heading to Chicago to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad.

J-Hope, member of 21st century pop icons BTS, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival.

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their US festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.

Lollapalooza remains a powerhouse festival brand across the world by delivering highly anticipated and diverse multi-genre lineups, while continuing to produce extraordinary musical moments over its 30-year history.

Tickets are available now at www.lollapalooza.com.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a Grammy-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBTS member J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza music festival

RECENT STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow

Rishabh Pant to captain India after KL Rahul gets injured ahead of South Africa series

Rishabh Pant to captain India after KL Rahul gets injured ahead of South Africa series

India captain KL Rahul injured, out of South Africa series

India captain KL Rahul injured, out of South Africa series

Who is Swapna Suresh? All you need to know about key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Who is Swapna Suresh? All you need to know about key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

'True legend': Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Mithali Raj's retirement

'True legend': Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Mithali Raj's retirement