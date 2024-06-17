Brother Hrithik Roshan Advised Me On How To Get Better As A Performer, Says Ishq Vishk Rebound Actress Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, popular music director Rajesh Roshan’s daughter is all set to mark her big screen debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound that releases in cinemas on June 21, 2024. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, debutante talks about her preparations to face the camera, what guidance her brother Hrithik and uncle Rakesh Roshan gave, her thoughts on social media and more.

Excerpts:

Do you believe in online relationships?

I have been an avid user of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram even Orkut so I feel very normal about it. I am glad that my film Ishq Vishk Rebound is showcasing the normal today. For some it is chaos, but we are living in the chaos.

You belong to a film family so what took you long to make your acting debut?

It is not easy to be here in the industry. One has to work very hard. I had to be prepared in front of the camera. I had to mould myself a lot. I worked on my acting and dancing skills. My thought process had to be different. It’s not a month’s journey, it takes time. It will keep taking to become better.

Go on…

I feel, the right project needs to find you. Being an actor, I had to go for auditions and faced many rejections. When you fits the character, it comes once in a while. We all live for that one yes.

Did you have guidance from your brother Hrithik Roshan and uncle Rakesh Roshan?

Yes, of course I had their advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall, but like I said, a film or a filmmaker require a certain character and not settle for anything less. The real game starts now as I am debuting this Friday. After this film, I have to find more work like a freelancer.



What are your thoughts on social media being the biggest opinion pool today?

As an actor, I want my film to be a paisa vasool. It’s their hard earned money. It is okay to hate, discern, and give constructive criticism. All are very important. Love and validation go hand in hand. I do take hate with the pinch of salt.

Do you feel Friday jitters now?

Absolutely. I want people to go, watch and enjoy my film in the theatres. There’s a bit of pressure and I won’t deny that. We as newcomers had put in a lot of efforts. It is not the remake or a sequel to the original one but it is just a part of the franchise.

