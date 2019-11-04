Breathless, moist eyes? Rishi Kapoor explains why being in Delhi is just like falling in love

Actor Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the dipping air quality here while sharing an image that stated if you are experiencing the signs of "breathlessness" or "moist eyes", you are "either in Love or in Delhi."

The veteran actor's remarks came in the wake of the rising levels on air pollution in the national capital where the situation is so grave that a public health emergency has been issued by Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

The actor shared an image on Sunday that says, "Breathlessness, Palpitation, moist eyes...you're either in love or in Delhi."