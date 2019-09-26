Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to Dev Anand on 96th birth anniversary with throwback pics

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor paid rich tributes to legendary star Dev Anand on his 96th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The actor shared a series of throwback pictures on his Twitter handle and penned an emotional message while recalling the moments spent with the 'Gregory Peck of India.' In the monochrome snaps, the 'Chandni' actor is posing with the late icon.

Rishi took a walk down the memory lane and shared one of his encounters with the ace actor at a party just after the release of his 1973 film 'Bobby'.

"Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand Sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release (1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party "We youngsters should do a film together" Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!" he tweeted.