Breathe actor Amit Sadh says, 'I feel I have contributed in some way to Sultan even although it was a Salman Khan film'

Amit Sadh | Pic: Instagram/theamitsadh

Amit Sadh is currently seen as Kabir Sawant in the popular web series Breathe: Into The Shadows 2. The show also stars Abhishek Bachchan and released on a digital platform on November 9. Amit has been a part of Breathe (2018) and its other two seasons as well. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What goes between two projects for you as an actor and human?

I think what you do between projects has a big role in what you do in the next project. How you unlearn and uncondition and what you have learnt and what new conditioning you put… For me, I don’t even realise when my process starts. I always say, there is a method to the madness and there is a madness to the method. As soon as I finish my work, I get out and pick my bike. I become a normal person. Yes, definitely being an actor is tough but we forget that there are people on the sets to help us.

Go on…

I leave this routine and run to the mountains and nature. I love to be around plants, trees, rivers flowing, and eat basic food. I don’t worry about how I am looking. I just reconnect with myself and the environment. Every film has a lot of good and bad. I kind of disconnect and start afresh.

Playing Kabir Sawant for three seasons must be mentally exhausting and taken a lot from the real you. Your thoughts?

It does take a lot but this is why I am here. I am here so that it can take a lot from me because I have a lot. We want to be famous and do well our entire lives. I can’t complain since I am just starting. But being in a character like Kabir Sawant for over six to seven years isn’t easy though. Filming in extreme conditions, to deal with the whole psyche of Kabir is challenging. I believe hard work will never fail you. My fans and media have loved me like no other.

Do you believe that the Breathe franchise is a game-changer in your career?

I don’t want to undermine the effect of the Breathe franchise on my career but I was also a part of India’s one of the most successful films, Sultan. I feel I have contributed in some way to the film although it was Salman Khan sir’s film. I have done such great projects like Zid, Avrodh, Barot House, Kai Po Che, etc. For me, all the films and projects are equal. But, I feel the credit goes to my audiences who stuck by me.

So with season three, do you feel three times responsible and loved for the franchise and Kabir?

This is good to hear (laughs) but even if someone offers me one scene or half a sentence, I will be responsible in the same way I have been for Breathe. I don’t function with bandwidth. Every time between action and cut, I would give my best. Being genuine is my simple policy. I am glad to see so much love pouring from the fans for season three.

What are your future projects?

I have just announced my new film Pune Highway. I hope I just keep doing good work and keep making entertaining films. I shall keep inspiring myself and others. I am shooting my next three films in and around Mumbai for the next six months.