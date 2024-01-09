Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away At 55 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who sang the song Aaoge Jab Tum in the film Jab We Met, passed away on January 9, Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata since December 2023. The singer had been suffering from prostrate cancer and was in critical condition for the past few days.

He was aged 55 at the time of his demise.

As per reports, Khan had initially undergone treatment for prostrate cancer at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, he wanted to continue his treatment in Kolkata and thus, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Sources close to the development had earlier stated that the singer was responding well to the treatment at the Kolkata hospital. However, his condition recently deteriorated, and he was put on ventilator support. But despite efforts by the doctors and other healthcare staff, the music legend could not be saved and he breathed his last at around 3:45 pm.

Reportedly, Khan continued with his music riyaaz while at the hospital until the time his health worsened.

Khan's family is yet to issue an official statement.

About Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, and he was bestowed with the Padma Shri back in 2006. In 2022, the Government of India had honoured him with the third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

Besides, he had also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006 for his contribution to Indian music.

Khan performed at his first concert when he was aged just 11, and since then, there was no looking back for him.

As for his work in Bollywood, besides the Aaoge Jab Tum in Jab We Met, Rashid Khan also collaborated with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the track Allah Hi Reham in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, My Name Is Khan.