Bombshell Bebo: Kareena Kapoor's sexy saree pics will make you sweat even in winters

Bollywood’s fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan can hardly make a fashion faux pass. From red carpet looks to casual airport diaries, Bebo is a bombshell you just can’t ignore. The 39-year-old seems to be aging in reverse, and her recent pictures are proof.

Ever since she entered Bollywood, the actress has put in a lot of hard work to stay fit and live up to the standards of being onscreen. From going down to a zero figure, to becoming a mother and struggling with postpartum weight loss, Kareena’s journey to be fit has been a rollercoaster ride.

Kareena, who is busy with promotion of Good Newwz, wore a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue ‘BEBO’ saree by Picchika, and paired it with a one-shoulder blouse. She was styled for the occasion by Sonam Kapoor’s sister and renowned stylist Rhea Kapoor.