Bombshell Bebo: Kareena Kapoor's sexy saree pics will make you sweat even in winters

Bollywood’s fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan can hardly make a fashion faux pass. From red carpet looks to casual airport diaries, Bebo is a bombshell you just can’t ignore. The 39-year-old seems to be aging in reverse, and her recent pictures are proof.
Ever since she entered Bollywood, the actress has put in a lot of hard work to stay fit and live up to the standards of being onscreen. From going down to a zero figure, to becoming a mother and struggling with postpartum weight loss, Kareena’s journey to be fit has been a rollercoaster ride.
Kareena, who is busy with promotion of Good Newwz, wore a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue ‘BEBO’ saree by Picchika, and paired it with a one-shoulder blouse. She was styled for the occasion by Sonam Kapoor’s sister and renowned stylist Rhea Kapoor.
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
