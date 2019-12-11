'Blot': Farhan Akhtar slams BHU students for celebrating Muslim professor's transfer from Sanskrit dept

The students had boycotted his classes and staged a dharna outside the vice-chancellor's office. They had even threatened a fast unto death.

The BHU administration had come out in Khan's support, saying his appointment was made in accordance with the BHU Act and the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission. The university had in a public statement even said that Khan was the "best" among all candidates.

A frustrated Khan had even appeared for an interview on Friday in the university's Ayurveda department. The interview was held in secrecy in a guest house in view of the fear of protests by students. Ten candidates, including Khan, were to appear for the interview but only eight turned up.

Ayurveda department dean Prof Yamini Bhushan told reporters that Khan had ranked at the top of the merit list. Khan had earlier applied for the job in the Ayurveda and Arts faculties, along with the Sanskrit faculty. He was appointed to the Sanskrit faculty which triggered protests by students who were unwilling to accept a Muslim as their teacher.

The students of the SVDV Department had been on protest since November 7 and on November 24, the retired professors of the BHU had also expressed their support for the students.

