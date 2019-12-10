BHU budges in to students demand, transfers Prof Firoz Khan to plain Sanskrit department

Lucknow: India’s one of the premier higher education institution- Banaras Hindu University budges in to students' demands and transferred Prof Firoz Khan from the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidhya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) to the plain Sanskrit department in the Faculty of Arts.

The move is believed to be a compromise between the administration of Centrally controlled University and the protesting students.

A group of students were against the Prof Khan’s appointment in the faculty citing that a non-Hindu can’t teach in the faculty as it intertwined the study of religion and literature.

They had been holding aggressive protests since November 5, the day he arrived in the campus to join his post. They had even boycotted the exams forcing the authorities to postpone the schedule thrice.