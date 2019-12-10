Watch: Hanuman Beniwal demands ban on Panipat in Lok Sabha

The resentment in the Jat community over film Panipat continues unabated. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday demanded ban on the film in the Parliament during question hour. He also tore the posters of the film in the Parliament premises. In Jaipur the Jat and Rajput communities staged a joint protest at Raj Mandir cinema hall and burn posters of the film.
Speaking in the Parliament Beniwal said that there is resentment in the community against the film in several states especially Haryana and Western UP. “Not just the Jat community, but all other communities are upset with the incorrect portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur in the movie Panipat. He was not just a Jat king, he was a revered Hindu king,” said Beniwal.
“A ban should be imposed on the film. There have been as many as 15 films where scenes were removed by the censor board after protests. This should be done for the scenes that have projected a false image of Maharaja Surajmal,” added Beniwal. He urged the Prime Minister, home minister and I&B minister Prakash Javdekar to intervene in the matter.
Meanwhile in Jaipur Rajput organisation Karni Sena and Yuva Jat Mahasabha staged a joint protest at the Raj Mandir cinema hall and burnt posters of the film. The protesters were demanding that screening of the movie be stopped and a ban be imposed. Karni Sena is the same organisation that had protested against Padmavat and Jodha Akbar. While Padmavat was released after several changes including the title of the film; Jodha Akbar never saw the cinema halls in Rajasthan.
The relevance of Jats in Rajasthan politics can be understood by the fact that as many as twenty out of thirty three districts have sizeable Jat population and the state assembly of 200 has around three dozen Jat MLAs.
