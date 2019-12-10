Watch: Hanuman Beniwal demands ban on Panipat in Lok Sabha

The resentment in the Jat community over film Panipat continues unabated. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday demanded ban on the film in the Parliament during question hour. He also tore the posters of the film in the Parliament premises. In Jaipur the Jat and Rajput communities staged a joint protest at Raj Mandir cinema hall and burn posters of the film.

Speaking in the Parliament Beniwal said that there is resentment in the community against the film in several states especially Haryana and Western UP. “Not just the Jat community, but all other communities are upset with the incorrect portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur in the movie Panipat. He was not just a Jat king, he was a revered Hindu king,” said Beniwal.

“A ban should be imposed on the film. There have been as many as 15 films where scenes were removed by the censor board after protests. This should be done for the scenes that have projected a false image of Maharaja Surajmal,” added Beniwal. He urged the Prime Minister, home minister and I&B minister Prakash Javdekar to intervene in the matter.