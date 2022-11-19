Binge On: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's Dharavi Bank, Nithya Menen-starrer Wonder Women, The Twelve, and more THESE are the best OTT releases

A still from Dharavi Bank |

Title: Dharavi Bank

Director: Samit Kakkad

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and others

Platform: MX Player

Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Thalaivan, a powerful and charismatic ruler of the Dharavi slum with a business of over 30,000 crores and Joint Commissioner Jayant Gavaskar who is out to destroy his empire. Who will win in this high stakes game between good and evil is what this intriguing web series is about. Highly recommended.

Title: The Twelve

Directors: Sian Davies and Daniel Nettheim

Cast: Kate Mulvany, Sam Neill, Pallavi Sharda and others

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: English

This engaging courtroom drama is about twelve ordinary people who are given the jury duty of the trial of Kate Lawson, who is arrested for the alleged murder of her niece. This series is filled with intense performances and fabulous dramatic moments. It’s a must-watch.

Title: Hostel Daze (Season 3)

Director: Abhinav Anand

Cast: Utsav Sarkar, Nikhil Vijay, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Ahsaas Channa

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After having the time of their lives in the first two seasons, Ankit, Akanksha, Jaat, Jhantoo, Nabomita and Chirag are back to exploring life as the third year of their college begins. This web series has evolved just like its characters and is laced with good performances.

Title: 1899

Director: Baran bo Odar

Cast: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and others

Platform: Netflix

Languages: German, English, and more

As they travel across the Atlantic Ocean, passengers of a steamship named Kerberos come face to face with a baffling mystery. Filled with exciting twists and turns, this web series is the perfect edge-of-the-seat horror series.

Title: Wonder Women

Director: Anjali Menon

Cast: Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash

Platform: Sony LIV

Languages: English, Malayalam, Tamil, and more

Six pregnant women from different walks of life join a prenatal class that helps them clear their doubts, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. During the moments spent there, they uncover the true meaning of life and what they really want.