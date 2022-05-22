Binge On: From Panchayat Season 2 to Mohanlal's 12th Man, here are some of the best digital entertainers

Title: Panchayat Season 2

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The second season of this gem of a web series is back, and how! Packed with powerful performances, the story of the show progresses ahead with the hero now finally adjusting to rural life and the way he learns to adapt and adjust there while forming solid relationships with the locals. Don't miss this one.

Title: Escaype Live

Director: Siddharth Kumar Tewary

Cast: Karan Ashar, Plabita Borthakur, Rohit Chandel, Jaaved Jaaferi

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Six people pin their hopes and dreams on making it big by giving it their all on a social media app's competition. The prize money is a whopping Rs 3 crores. How far will they go to make it to the top and what price they end up paying is what this interesting series is all about.

Title: RRR

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Platform: Netflix and Zee5

Language: Telugu

This box-office blockbuster has now arrived on OTT. Two friends, Ramaraju and Bheem, come together to fight the mighty British forces in the 1920s. This film has everything going for it, from excellent action sequences to wonderful performances.

Title: 12th Man

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Anusree and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

A recently suspended cop runs into a group of 11 friends who are celebrating a bachelor's party. This is a nail-biting thriller and keeps one at the edge of their seat throughout.

Title: Flee

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Cast: Daniel Karimyar, Fardin Mijdzadeh and others

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Danish

Zee Special Projects have recently brought this Oscar-nominated docu-drama to Indian audiences. After finding an audience at Sundance, Toronto, New York, and the world over, the film tells the universal yet personal story of Amin Nawabi, an academic refugee in Denmark, through the unique format of adult animation.

