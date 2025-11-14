Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Leading Or Trailing In Karakat? Find Out Here

Jyoti Singh | Instagram

The Bihar Election 2025 results are eagerly awaited today. With early trends showing a clear lead for the NDA, many are speculating whether the alliance will secure '200 paar' this time. Following recent controversies involving Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh, all eyes are on her to see if she can win the Karakat seat in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

According to India Today, Jyoti Singh is trailing behind with just 6,740 votes. Earlier in the morning, Pawan Singh's wife had reportedly been leading. There is neck-to-neck battle between Arun Singh and Mahabali Singh. As per the latest report, Arun CPI(ML)(L)'s Arun is leading in the seat with 24,564 votes, as per India Today. While, Mahabali is trailing behind with 22,031 votes.

Bihar has a total of 243 Assembly seats. The 2025 elections were held in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with the results scheduled to be announced on 14 November 2025.

According to The Indian Express, the NDA is currently leading on 193 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trails with 46. Early trends show the BJP ahead in 83 seats, JD(U) in 76, RJD in 34, Congress in 7, and CPI(ML) in 6.

Pawan Singh & Jyoti Singh Controversy

Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti have recently been in the headlines, primarily due to their marriage. The Bhojpuri Power Star recently appeared on the reality show Rise & Fall. Amid his growing nationwide popularity, his personal life, particularly his marriage to Jyoti, became a topic of widespread discussion. The couple reportedly had an online dispute after Jyoti visited Pawan’s residence ahead of the elections to discuss certain matters.

The couple married in 2018, but their relationship reportedly deteriorated soon after, leading Pawan Singh to file for divorce in the Family Court in Arrah. Jyoti Singh has accused him of physical and mental harassment and is said to have demanded alimony of Rs. 30 crore. However, her social media posts suggest that she hopes to reconcile, while Pawan Singh appears unwilling.