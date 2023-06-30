Bigg Boss OTT June 30 LIVE Updates: Akanksha Puri- Jad Hadid Kiss As A Part Of Dare Game

Bigg Boss OTT 2 30 June 2023 (Day 13) Episode Begins as housemates start the day with a lively dance in the garden.

Dare Task For Contestants

Avinash reads a new task from Bigg Boss, dividing the housemates into Team A and Team B.

Team A (Pooja, Bebika, Cyrus, Falaq) and Team B (Akanksha, Jad, Abhi, Manisha) compete against each other.

Team A Commands Team B

Team A has the power to give dares to Team B, who must complete them. Akanksha and Falaq act as participants and operators in the task. Cyrus challenges the opposing team to a swimming task, using the garden as a pool.

Jad, Abhi, and Akanksha successfully complete the swimming dare. Avi takes charge of the speaker and gives Akanksha the dare to kiss Jad.

Jad Hadid - Akanksha Puri Kiss

Akanksha agrees to kiss Avinash for 30 seconds as part of a dare, while Jad watches.

She pecks Jad before starting a French kiss with Avinash.Jad mocks Akanksha's kissing skills, and Pooja advises against such comments.

Eating Raw Eggs, Make Up, Consuming Chili

Team A instructs Team B to drink four raw eggs, which Akanksha accomplishes effortlessly, causing concern for Team B.

Falaq tasks the girls of Team B to remove their makeup and apply it to the boys, but Bebika objects to the idea.

Housemates debate the nature of the dares, with Jiya refusing to eat three spoons of chilli.