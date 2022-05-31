'Bigg Boss 6' fame Karishma Kotak opens up on her upcoming films: 'Loving the opportunities that I’m getting'

Pic: Instagram/karishmakotak26

Actress, model and TV presenter Karishma Kotak, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 6, is happy with how things are shaping up for her in the industry at present. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Karishma opens up about her upcoming films and her professional journey of over a decade.

“I am more of a TV and sports anchor, but I’m loving the opportunities that I’m getting nowadays to dabble in acting and with really good, solid and meaty roles,” Karishma gushes.

The actress will be seen opposite Rohit Bose Roy in the film IRaH. “I’m super excited about the film. We shot for it in London about a year and a half ago. It was great as I love shooting and working in the city I was born and raised in. The film is about the dark web, and we’re all entangled in it, so it’s a very interesting concept and a very interesting film because I don’t think anyone has seen something like this. Also, it was great to work with Rohit. He’s an amazing person and a very gifted actor. He is also a very giving co-star, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” she shares.

Elaborating further about how she prepared herself to play a pivotal role in the techno-thriller, Karishma says, “I completely gave myself to the role and my director Sam Bhattacharjee. I completely trusted him and his vision. I think the film is going to be interesting, and the audience will relate to it, whatever platform the movie releases on. I’m quite interested to know what the audiences will think.”

Karishma will also have a guest appearance in Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s Mister Mummy. “The experience was amazing. We shot the film in Yorkshire, which is really beautiful. Strangely enough, despite living in England, I’ve never been to Yorkshire. So I’ve got to go there. Riteish is amazing, and Genelia is lovely,” she says.

Karishma earned fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 6 and, subsequently, the IPL cricket series as a presenter. However, she didn’t participate in any other reality shows later. The actress reveals, “I didn’t really go into reality shows because that’s not my forte. I really like being a cricket anchor. I’m busy with cricket, and I genuinely enjoy that. So I think that’s the space I went into after Bigg Boss 6, which was live sports anchoring. However, if a good reality show and a good opportunity come to me, I am definitely up for it. I am okay working, being busy, earning money.”

Karishma is also getting offers for Bollywood movies. “I never thought that from the age of 17 till now this will be my only source of income, so I must be doing something right that I’m still getting booked for things, I’m still getting queries, I’m getting to do movies now. To be honest, my second innings post 30s has definitely been better than my first innings. I think if you maintain yourself, look good, work hard, and take care of yourself, there are so many opportunities,” she concludes.