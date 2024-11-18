Bigg Boss 18: Ashneer Grover Apologises To Salman Khan On National Television For Fake Tall Claims About His Meeting With Actor (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan called out BharatPe's former Managing Director and Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover for his tall claims about him during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18. On Sunday, Salman welcomed Ashneer on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and before sending him inside the house, questioned him about the claims he made about the actor, resulting into Grover apologising to him on national television.

After meeting Grover on stage, Salman stated that he first needed to set the record straight about his claims as they have created a wrong impression about the actor in the media. The Wanted actor stated that he never had a one-on-one meeting with Ashneer and that he got to know his name only when the makers said that he would be visiting the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Ashneer then went on to issue a clarification and said, "I only meant to say that it was one of my smartest movies to get you on board for our brand, and it was very beneficial for us. My conversation was just to tell people that making you the brand ambassador was a great move."

Salman then interjected and said, "I am glad you clarified this because I came across a video of yours in which you were seen making some claims and shooting some figures that you signed me by giving a certain amount...all of that is not true. And it is wrong to create such a false impression. The way you're talking to me now, this was not your attitude when you were speaking about me in the viral video clip of yours."

Ashneer, who looked visibly dumbfounded by the confrontation, then apologised to Salman on national television. "Sorry sir, if that is what you feel. That was not my intention," he said.

Salman concluded the discussion with a piece of advice for Ashneer. "These things don't really affect me. It's just that when you paint a wrong impression of someone, it's not right. It will eventually bite you itself. I am just saying that you should be careful with how you present yourself even when we are not around. It's a small industry, we are bound to cross paths someday," the actor said.

Soon after the episode aired, netizens appreciated Salman for confronting Ashneer about the fake claims, and also slammed the latter for using the actor's name to his own benefit.

For those unversed, back in 2019, Salman was hired as the brand ambassador for Bharat Pe while Ashneer was still associated with it. Later, during an event, Ashneer had claimed that the actor's team demanded Rs 7.50 crore for the deal, but he made them seal it by paying Rs 4.50 crore.

In another podcast, Ashneer had also claimed how he sat with Salman in a meeting for three hours, but the actor's team refused a picture when he asked for it. "Maine kaha saale, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi Heropanti ho gayi," he had claimed.