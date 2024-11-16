 'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click Photo With Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click Photo With Him

'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click Photo With Him

Ashneer Grover is set to appear as a guest on Bigg Boss 18, where Salman Khan will grill him over past controversial comments made about the actor. In 2019, Khan was hired as an ambassador for BharatPe, and Ashneer revealed that Salman's team demanded Rs. 7.5 crore for an advertisement, which he could not afford. Grover also once shared an incident where Salman refused to click a photo with him.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Former Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover is set to grace the stage of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a guest, where host Salman Khan will be grilling him over his past controversial comments made about the actor. In 2019, Khan was hired as an ambassador for Bharat Pe, and Ashneer revealed that Salman's team demanded Rs. 7.5 crore for an advertisement, which he could not afford as his startup was operating on a low budget at the time.

Grover once also shared that during a briefing for a shoot, his manager informed him that Salman would not click a photo with him as he tends to get angry. Appearing on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer recalled, "Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi Heropanti ho gayi."

Read Also
'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACT As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On...
article-image

In 2022, while addressing students at Lovely Professional University, Ashneer talked about the incident of Salman's team demanding Rs 7.5 crore.

He revealed that despite having Rs. 100 crore in his bank account, he could not pay Rs. 7.5 crore to Salman as it seemed excessive. He explained that he would have to spend around Rs. 20 crore in total expenses for the ad, making it financially unfeasible.

FPJ Shorts
'It's A Special Win' Head Coach VVS Laxman Lauds Indian Team After Winning The Series Against South Africa
'It's A Special Win' Head Coach VVS Laxman Lauds Indian Team After Winning The Series Against South Africa
'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League

Check out the video:

Later, Ashneer revealed that he negotiated with Salman's team. In response, Khan's team said, "Sir, aap bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya, kitni mandwali karoge?" To which he replied, "Mere paas hai hi nahi paise, de hi nahi sakta." Eventually, Khan agreed to reduce his pay to Rs. 4.5 crore.

Read Also
Salman Khan Gets 4th Death Threat In 10 Days, This Time Over Controversial Song Naming Lawrence...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In...

'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In...

'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click...

'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click...

Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In...

Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In...

'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACT As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On...

'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACT As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On...

'Desh Ki Beti Ka Apaman...': Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Netizens For Trolling Female Fan Who Cried...

'Desh Ki Beti Ka Apaman...': Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Netizens For Trolling Female Fan Who Cried...