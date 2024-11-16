'Bhaad Mein Ja Tu, Kaunsi Heropanti...': When Ashneer Grover Revealed Salman Khan Refused To Click Photo With Him

Former Shark Tank India judge and Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover is set to grace the stage of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a guest, where host Salman Khan will be grilling him over his past controversial comments made about the actor. In 2019, Khan was hired as an ambassador for Bharat Pe, and Ashneer revealed that Salman's team demanded Rs. 7.5 crore for an advertisement, which he could not afford as his startup was operating on a low budget at the time.

Grover once also shared that during a briefing for a shoot, his manager informed him that Salman would not click a photo with him as he tends to get angry. Appearing on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer recalled, "Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi Heropanti ho gayi."

In 2022, while addressing students at Lovely Professional University, Ashneer talked about the incident of Salman's team demanding Rs 7.5 crore.

He revealed that despite having Rs. 100 crore in his bank account, he could not pay Rs. 7.5 crore to Salman as it seemed excessive. He explained that he would have to spend around Rs. 20 crore in total expenses for the ad, making it financially unfeasible.

Later, Ashneer revealed that he negotiated with Salman's team. In response, Khan's team said, "Sir, aap bhindi kharidne aaye ho kya, kitni mandwali karoge?" To which he replied, "Mere paas hai hi nahi paise, de hi nahi sakta." Eventually, Khan agreed to reduce his pay to Rs. 4.5 crore.