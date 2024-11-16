'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACTS As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On Bigg Boss 18 (VIDEO)

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a former shark on Shark Tank India, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where host Salman Khan will grill him over past statements made about the actor. Earlier, in one of the podcasts, Ashneer claimed that Khan charged Rs 7.5 crore for an ad when he was hired as an ambassador for BharatPe in 2019.

Confronting Grover, Salman said, "Maine aapko mere baare mein kehte huye suna hai kuch. Aapne kaha ki, 'Humne toh isko itne mein sign kardiya'. Uska figure bhi aapne galat de diya. Toh phir yeh dogalapan kya hai?" To this, he politely replied, "Aapko jo humne brand ambassador diya."

"Yeh jo attitude ab hai, tab wahan nahi dikha tha," said Salman. Grover, in response, explained that it did not come across correctly in the podcast. The clip ended with Salman remarking, "Lekin jaese yeh hai, yeh barabar aa raha hai."

Check out the promo:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens reacted to the promo featuring Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan, which was shared widely on social media. A user said, "Bhai k samne bolti bund hogayi, is he Ashneer Grover," referring to how Ashneer was seen calmly and politely responding to Salman.

While another said, "Aukaat yaad dila di bhai ne." Another comment read, "Yrr gajab Khushi hhi dekh ke. But it's hard to believe ki actual hoga. Pakka mazak me bol rahe honge bhaiii. :("

"Man bhoi just intimidated ashneer , ashneer needed to be humbled and bhoi is there to help," added another user.

Take a look at the comments:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)