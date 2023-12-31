Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Dharmendra Graces New Year's Eve Celebrations On Show, Dances To Son Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu With A Twist

As the curtains draw on 2023 and for those, who are looking forward to embracing a brand new year from the comfort of their homes, the team of Bigg Boss 17 has a lot of surprises in store on its Sunday episode.

As viewers glue in to watch a double elimination, this weekend, Salman Khan will host veteran actor and living legend Dharmendra on the show, who completes 60 years in showbiz.

The New Year special episode will also showcase Mika Singh, Hans Raj Hans, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. A promotional clip shared on social media captures Dharmendra trying out the famous Jamal Kudu dance step from Bobby Deol's movie, Animal.

In a hilarious twist, the promo features comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek sporting his Jackie Shroff avatar and asking the veteran actor to repay the losses suffered this wedding season, due to the popular 'glass on the head' step attempted. Dharmendra is then coaxed to dance on the song, which the actor humbly obliges. But here's the twist, the actor tries to balance the glass with his mouth instead of placing it on his head.

This certainly proves to be a highlight in the upcoming episode.

The moment is also accompanied with an emotional message from Bobby, who congratulates his father on an eventful journey in showbiz. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is credited with having given some of the most landmark films to the industry in an illustrious career.

JAMAL KUDU: THE VIRAL RAGE

Jamal Kudu accompanies Bobby Deol's entry in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. The song is a recreated version of the popular Iranian song of the 1950s. The viral 'glass on the head' step was inspired from Bobby's own childhood days spent in the villages of Punjab, where he observed how men enjoyed their evening round of drinks. The impromptu dance move has now the Internet dancing along, ever since Animal released in theatres on December 1st, 2023.