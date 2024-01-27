 Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot Enter The Show To Support Top 5 Ahead Of Finale
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot Enter The Show To Support Top 5 Ahead Of Finale

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot Enter The Show To Support Top 5 Ahead Of Finale

The top five contestants of this season are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image

Actors Karan Kundrra, Shalin Bhanot, Pooja Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar have entered the 'Bigg Boss 17' house in order to connect with the top five contestants in the finale week.

The top five contestants of this season are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty. Breaking his own rules, Bigg Boss introduced senior journalist Dibang, along with renowned faces from previous seasons of the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Vote For Munawar Faruqui And Get Free Health Check Up In Mumbai - See...
article-image

Dibang seized the opportunity to engage the guests, who are familiar with the dynamics of the game, in a discussion about the current contestants. They share their insights and advice, particularly focusing on the gameplay of the contestants they have come to support. This special talk not only helped the contestants feel less isolated but also gave them important feedback that could change how they plan for the upcoming finale.

Karan Kundrra offers his support and motivation to Munawar Faruqui encouraging him, while Amruta Khanvilkar, a friend of Ankita Lokhande for 20 years, enters to provide emotional support and guidance to Ankita, specifically on handling situations with her in-laws post 'Bigg Boss'.

Read Also
9 Major Highlights Of Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita-Vicky's Ugly Fights To Munawar-Ayesha's Relationship...
article-image

Shalin Bhanot extended his support to Abhishek Kumar, emphasising the importance of mental health. He advises Abhishek to maintain self-control and stability outside the house.

Pooja Bhatt appreciates and backs Mannara Chopra, referring to her as a champion. In a symbolic gesture, she crowns Mannara, acknowledging her resilience in the face of negativity and praising how she has emerged stronger from the challenges in the game.

Each interaction adds a personal touch and valuable advice to the contestants, highlighting the diverse forms of support they receive as they approach the culmination of the show. It airs on Colors and JioCinema.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot Enter The Show To Support Top 5 Ahead Of...

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot Enter The Show To Support Top 5 Ahead Of...

OP Nayyar Death Anniversary: When The Legendary Music Composer Vowed To NEVER Work With Lata...

OP Nayyar Death Anniversary: When The Legendary Music Composer Vowed To NEVER Work With Lata...

Shruti Haasan Birthday: Actress' Mushy Photos With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarik

Shruti Haasan Birthday: Actress' Mushy Photos With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarik

WATCH: Fan Abruptly KISSES Bobby Deol During Birthday Celebration In Mumbai, Animal Star's Reaction...

WATCH: Fan Abruptly KISSES Bobby Deol During Birthday Celebration In Mumbai, Animal Star's Reaction...

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Cuts 3 Cakes On Her Birthday, Celebrates With Brother Shehbaaz

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Cuts 3 Cakes On Her Birthday, Celebrates With Brother Shehbaaz