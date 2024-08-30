Bigg Boss 16's Tina Dutta Reveals Parents Want Her To Have Baby Via Surrogacy, Talks About Egg Freezing

Tina Dutta |

Bigg Boss 16 fame and actress Tina Dutta recently opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. In a candid conversation, she shared her motivations behind this choice, highlighting the importance of family planning and marriage. She feels that her parents are behind her regarding her marriage and if not marriage, then they want her to have a baby via surrogacy.

Tina also shed light on the concept of egg freezing, speaking to Galata India, she said, "I'm very open about this concept called egg freezing, and one of my best friends told me to get this thing done. I feel that when the girls are in their twenties, they should just freeze their eggs. That time your eggs are so fertile, and you get the right quantity of eggs. I think that's the best time to freeze your eggs by 35, all girls should just freeze their eggs because there are no eggs."

Tina feels that every woman is embracing the opportunity to take control of their reproductive future, and their decision reflects a broader societal shift towards prioritizing their goals before starting a family.

On the work front, Tina rose to fame for playing Ichcha in the drama series Uttaran. She was last seen in the web show Naxalbari, which also starred Rajeev Khandelwal and Sreejita De in lead roles. She is a well-known television personalities and has worked in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani, Koi Aane Ko Hai, and Daayan.

In 2023, she portrayed Surili Ahuja Banerjee in Sony TV's Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali. She has also appeared in reality shows include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Circus and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress had a wonderful journey in the Salman Khan's reality tv show Bigg Boss 16.