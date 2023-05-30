Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia buys swanky Audi car worth THIS whopping amount

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who tasted overnight success with her stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 16', has been scaling new heights ever since she stepped out of the house. She already bagged a film with Ektaa Kapoor while she was inside, and ever since the show ended, she has her hands full with commercials, shoots, music videos, among other commitments.

After months of hard work post 'Bigg Boss 16', Nimrit finally decided to pamper herself and she has now hit a new milestone as she got herself a brand new luxury car.

The actress has been basking in success and she has been making sure that along with working hard, she also ticks off the various levels on her bucket list.

Nimrit buys swanky new Audi car

Several photos and videos of Nimrit getting home a car have gone viral online.

The 'Chhoti Sardarrni' actress bought herself an uber-luxurious Audi A6, which is equipped with some world-class amenities. A little research tells us that the car is worth nearly a whopping Rs 80 lakh.

In the photos, Nimrit was seen posing with the showroom manager, who then handed over the car keys to the actress. Her excitement and joy is evident in the photos.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrit was chosen by Ektaa Kapoor as her next debutante heroine for her upcoming film, 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

The actress has been busy shooting for it, while also juggling it with other projects.

She recently featured in the music video, 'Zihaal-e-Miskin', crooned by none other than the queen of melody, Shreya Ghoshal.

Nimrit shot to fame with the daily soap 'Chhoti Sarrdaarni', and it was the same show which got her a spot in 'Bigg Boss 16'. On the reality show, her fans saw a different, and more vulnerable side, to the actress' personality. She was evicted in the finale week and ended up in the sixth place.