Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks gorgeous in white lehenga

By: Suryaprakash Singh | March 29, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently trated her fans with her latest photoshoot

The actress tranformed herself into a royal princess donning a white lehenga

This pretty white lehenga with full sleeved stop and golden embelishments looked elegant

Her open tresses and minimal makeup effortlessly made her look like a fairy

Flaunting a smile, she added more to it

The actress will soon collaborate with Ekta Kapoor for LSD 2

She has gained a lot of fame from Bigg Boss 16 and Not to forget, her beloved 'mandali'

The Choti Sardaarni actress reportedly has some other offers and looking forward to announce them on the right time

