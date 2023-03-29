Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks gorgeous in white lehenga

By: Suryaprakash Singh | March 29, 2023
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently trated her fans with her latest photoshoot
The actress tranformed herself into a royal princess donning a white lehenga
This pretty white lehenga with full sleeved stop and golden embelishments looked elegant
Her open tresses and minimal makeup effortlessly made her look like a fairy
Flaunting a smile, she added more to it
The actress will soon collaborate with Ekta Kapoor for LSD 2
She has gained a lot of fame from Bigg Boss 16 and Not to forget, her beloved 'mandali'
The Choti Sardaarni actress reportedly has some other offers and looking forward to announce them on the right time
