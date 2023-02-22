Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shares, 'To survive in Mumbai, speaking in English is very important'

Archana Gautam | Pic: Instagram/archanagautamm

Archana Gautam, who gave a tough fight to her fellow contestants, emerged as the third runner up of Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16. She is a politician who has appeared in a few music videos and films too. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Why are you insisting on learning English? You are good enough in expressing yourself well in any language.

Earlier whatever way my life was shaping up that was fine. However, I feel that to survive here in Mumbai, English speaking is very important. Along with that, you need to be styling yourself perfectly as well. Presenting yourself rightly, in the field of glitz and glamour here has to be matching the standards of this city. Now I will get a chance to attend parties of the bigwigs. So, speaking in English will sound impressive. People will feel ladki padhi-likhi hai aur achchi hai. While in Rome you have to behave as the Romans do (laughs).

You played the game in Bigg Boss 16 very well. How will you balance your life now between politics and the entertainment field?

I am just out of the Bigg Boss house. Presently, I intend to focus on this industry. I will strike a balance in both politics as well entertainment. I will try to take both my political and entertainment career ahead simultaneously. But since I have come out from the biggest show, I want to do a movie. My focus will undoubtedly be here in films. I wish to entertain my audiences through my presence, be it events visits as a guest. I want to keep my fans happy by doing some comedy.

Salman Khan may have spoken to you, as he is known to cast newcomers through his own production house?

Aisa kuch nahin hua hai. But slowly and gradually if I continue working, some great opportunities will come to me.

Any regrets for not winning the trophy?

Yes, from the beginning everyone wishes to win. Undeniably, in the beginning I desperately wanted to win the trophy. However, MC Stan has won the trophy and for that I am happy. For me, I am taking so much love from the junta and this is above winning any trophy. I am happy that I was selected in the top four.Usually, when you come here at times you may also spoil your name. But for me my Mumbai trip has proven to be good for me. This is a very big thing for me.

What are the reactions of your parents?

My father was present in the finale. When I went to him, he told me, ‘Beta koi baat nahin trophy nahin jeeti lekin tune Bharat ka dil jeet liya hai woh bahut badi baat hai’.

Do you want to give any message to new entrants in the show next year?

I want to tell them… listen to your heart but don’t leave your mind behind. Both heart and mind are important in making any decision. You need to think before you speak your heart. You may be presented wrongly so be careful. Listen to your heart and mind both and then take the right decision. Whenever the heart rules the mind, we tend to make wrong decisions.

Has such a thing happened to you?

Yes, during a task in the Bigg Boss house, where I threw haldi, it was done under a task. But it was portrayed very badly inside the house. I have never made an issue if I may have suffered something. I took the task in my stride.

