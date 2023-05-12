WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, who won the hearts of millions with his stint on the reality show, seems to have landed himself in a major soup.

The social media sensation recently launched his restaurant in Mumbai and it was graced by a slew of celebs on its opening day, including Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and the Golden Boys.

While Abdu keeps his fans entertained on social media with his numerous photos and videos, his recent clip did not seem to go down well with the netizens.

Complaint filed against Abdu Rozik

In a video, Abdu was seen playing with a loaded gun at his new restaurant 'Burgiir' in Oshiwara.

According to reports, the pistol was given to him by the bodyguards of Golden Boys, Sunny Waghchor and Sanjay Gurjar. While the bodyguards are licensed to carry it, people pointed out that Abdu playing with the gun could have led to a major mishap.

As per law, a person who holds a licensed gun cannot give their gun to someone else to hold, let alone play with it.

Later, a complaint was lodged against Abdu at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Abdu's team stated that he picked the gun for a few seconds and put it down instantly, but a journalist snipped only that part from the entire video and put it out on the internet with the intent to harm Abdu's reputation.

The spokesperson also stated that Abdu is now contemplating legal action against the journalist for levelling false accusations.