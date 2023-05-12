 WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint

WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files complaint

Reportedly, the pistol was given to him by the bodyguards of Golden Boys, Sunny Waghchor and Sanjay Gurjar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, who won the hearts of millions with his stint on the reality show, seems to have landed himself in a major soup.

The social media sensation recently launched his restaurant in Mumbai and it was graced by a slew of celebs on its opening day, including Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and the Golden Boys.

While Abdu keeps his fans entertained on social media with his numerous photos and videos, his recent clip did not seem to go down well with the netizens.

Read Also
Abdu Rozik gifts 'eternal rose' to MC Stan days after ugly spat
article-image

Complaint filed against Abdu Rozik

In a video, Abdu was seen playing with a loaded gun at his new restaurant 'Burgiir' in Oshiwara.

According to reports, the pistol was given to him by the bodyguards of Golden Boys, Sunny Waghchor and Sanjay Gurjar. While the bodyguards are licensed to carry it, people pointed out that Abdu playing with the gun could have led to a major mishap.

As per law, a person who holds a licensed gun cannot give their gun to someone else to hold, let alone play with it.

Later, a complaint was lodged against Abdu at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Abdu's team stated that he picked the gun for a few seconds and put it down instantly, but a journalist snipped only that part from the entire video and put it out on the internet with the intent to harm Abdu's reputation.

The spokesperson also stated that Abdu is now contemplating legal action against the journalist for levelling false accusations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files...

WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik plays with loaded gun at restaurant, Mumbai Police files...

SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states,...

SC issues notice to WB govt over ban on The Kerala Story, says 'It is running in other states,...

The Kerala Story: Delhi woman files fresh plea in HC over ban on film, says 'It is fundamental right...

The Kerala Story: Delhi woman files fresh plea in HC over ban on film, says 'It is fundamental right...

WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush

WATCH: Malaika Arora gets annoyed as paps call out her name, asks them to shush

Bindu reveals she was denied Filmfare award despite maximum votes: 'Jaya Bachchan was awarded...

Bindu reveals she was denied Filmfare award despite maximum votes: 'Jaya Bachchan was awarded...