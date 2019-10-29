Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla breaks record as highest paid contestant this season

Tehseen Poonawalla, a well-known activist and Congress supporter who is often shown on TV channels, is the new entry in Bigg Boss season 13. Poonawalla arrived on the show saying contestants needed a leader like him. Now, a report in SpotboyE.com suggests that. he is the highest paid contestant on the show.
This season, TV actress Rashami Desai was considered as the highest paid celebrity. However, it has been reported that Poonawalla is charging a whopping Rs 21 lakhs per week, making him the highest paid celeb on the show.
Tehseen took to Twitter with a post ahead of his entry in the reality show. He captioned it as, "Aarambh !! See you all inside the #BiggBoss House !!"
Earlier in 2018, he had a show on TV called Bhai vs Bhai where he would faceoff against his brother Shehzad. Shehzad was a member of the Congress party who quit citing nepotism and is now a vocal critic of the Gandhi family. Tehseen also is a vocal critic of the party but believes Rahul Gandhi is the right man to lead the Congress. In the past he has slammed the party and Rahul Gandhi’s close coterie for their ‘anti-national’ views.
