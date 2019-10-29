Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla breaks record as highest paid contestant this season

Tehseen Poonawalla, a well-known activist and Congress supporter who is often shown on TV channels, is the new entry in Bigg Boss season 13. Poonawalla arrived on the show saying contestants needed a leader like him. Now, a report in SpotboyE.com suggests that. he is the highest paid contestant on the show.

This season, TV actress Rashami Desai was considered as the highest paid celebrity. However, it has been reported that Poonawalla is charging a whopping Rs 21 lakhs per week, making him the highest paid celeb on the show.

Tehseen took to Twitter with a post ahead of his entry in the reality show. He captioned it as, "Aarambh !! See you all inside the #BiggBoss House !!"