Bigg Boss 13: 'Kaanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala to enter as wild card contestant

In the last Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan introduced three wild card contestants to the audience. They were Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau, and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Now, another celebrity is all set to enter the house in Wednesday’s episode. It is going to be none other than Shefali Jariwala, who became popular for her performance in the song ‘Kaanta Laga’ from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the preview teaser, Shefali shares there are two distinct groups in the house but she warns that the dynamics will change in another week.