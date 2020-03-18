Bigg Boss 13' fame Paras Chhabra accused of not paying dues to fashion designers

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestant Paras Chhabra has landed in a new controversy. His designers have alleged that Paras has not paid dues for the clothes he wore inside the house.

In a recent interview to SpotboyE, one of the designers said: "It is extremely unprofessional. Every time he says mere GST issues chal rahe hain, hence I haven't got my prize money of Bigg Boss 13 and shall pay you only when I get it."

Responding to such allegations, Paras' spokesperson has issued a statement, stating that he is not liable to pay anything to the designers.