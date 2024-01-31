Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Files FIR Against Friend For Allegedly Raping Her In Delhi's Tigri

A former Bigg Boss contestant has lodged an FIR against her friend, accusing him of rape under the pretext of marriage. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant and TV actress filed the FIR at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi.

The actress, frequently embroiled in controversies, alleged that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat on Deoli Road.

An FIR has been filed, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Accused drugged me and raped: Actress

﻿Complainant, who is also a TV actress, stated, "The accused has been known to me since 2022. when I was in Delhi last year, the accused told me that some of his friends wanted to meet me. Initially, I refused but the accused kept on insisting on me. As he continued to force me for a meeting, I met him on a lunch last year. During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me".

Accused blackmailed using nude videos: Actress

The former Bigg Boss contestant, known for stirring controversies during the show, kept a low profile for a significant period.

Accusing the man of blackmail in her complaint, she said, "The accused kept on asking me about my nude videos and nude pictures saying that he would marry me soon. When confronted, the accused threatened me and blackmailed me saying he would make those videos viral on social media."

Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is ongoing, and the accused has not been apprehended yet. It's important to note that the authorities have refrained from disclosing the identity of the former Bigg Boss contestant.

Big Boss 11

Bigg Boss 11, which was also known as Bigg Boss 11: Padosi Bajayenge Barah, premiered in October 2017. The grand finale of the controversial reality, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, show took place in January 2018 and Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner while Hina Khan as the runner-up.

Besides Shilpa and Hina, other contestants who were a part of the 11th season were Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Sonawala and others.